Aleknagik Woman Arrested on Arson/Assault Charges after Wednesday Incident

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2017.

An Aleknagik woman was arrested on Arson, Assault, and Criminal Mischief charges after a disturbance incident in that community on Wednesday.

According to troopers, 28-year-old Helena Kapotak was involved in a disturbance with a family member that was reported at 2:02 am on Wednesday morning.

The report divulged that Kapotak destroyed property valued at less than $250 before starting a fire in the residence.

Kapotak was arrested for Arson I, Assault IV, and Criminal Mischief V, and transported to Dillingham, where she was jailed.

Her bail was set at $20,000 and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.





