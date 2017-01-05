Aleknagik Woman Arrested on Arson/Assault Charges after Wednesday Incident

- Home
An Aleknagik woman was arrested on Arson, Assault, and Criminal Mischief charges after a disturbance incident in that community on Wednesday.
According to troopers, 28-year-old Helena Kapotak was involved in a disturbance with a family member that was reported at 2:02 am on Wednesday morning.
The report divulged that Kapotak destroyed property valued at less than $250 before starting a fire in the residence.
Kapotak was arrested for Arson I, Assault IV, and Criminal Mischief V, and transported to Dillingham, where she was jailed.
Her bail was set at $20,000 and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.