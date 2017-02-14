All Three Goldstream Burglary Suspects Rounded up

Alaska Native News Feb 14, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say that they now have three suspects in custody in connection with the February 9th theft of an ATM machine during a break-in at the Goldstream Store in Fairbanks.

Troopers say that as a result of news coverage, on February 10th, a person notified AST that the vehicle that could have been involved in the theft was in the Fred Meyers parking lot.

Officers responded to the location and contacted 35-year-old Joshua Ritter and 55-year-old Scott Jackson. After interviewing the duo, they were placed under arrest for the break-in and theft.

Although the third suspect in the case, 35-year-old Robert Strickland, was not at the parking lot with the other two, troopers, with the assistance of Fairbanks police, were able to locate and arrest him.

It was on February 9th at approximately 5:22 am that AST was alerted by an alarm at the Goldstream store.

When they responded, they found that the suspects had broke in and stolen the ATM. Fortunately, security cameras were in operation, and the footage revealed that three men drove up to the store in an extended cab Ford pickup, and using a chain, tore open the door.

Two of the suspects retrieved the ATM machine from the store as the third man remained in the vehicle, and they loaded it in the bed of the pickup, and drove away.

All three suspects were transported to the Fairbanks Jail, where they were remanded on charges of Burglary I, Theft II, Criminal Mischief III, and Criminal Trespass I.





