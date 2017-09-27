Almost $50,000 of Rec Vehicles and Tires Stolen from Delta Powersports

Alaska Native News Sep 27, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report that almost $50,000 worth of recreational vehicles and tires were stolen by Delta Powersports in Delta Junction on Tuesday.

AST received the report on Tuesday. According to the report, included in items reported stolen was a black and red 2016 CanAm Maverick 1000 XRS Turbo, a red and white 2017 CanAm Outlander 1000 XMR, and a spectra orange 2017 Polaris RZR S 1000 EPS.

In addition to the recreational vehicles, a set of 30x10x14″ ITP Kryptic tires were also stolen.

AST is encouraging anyone with information into this theft to come forward and contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-895-4800.





