Alutiiq Museum Opens Pililuki – An Interactive Art Exhibit

In the Alutiiq language, pililuki means “make them.” This energetic word is the title of the Alutiiq Museum’s latest exhibit, an interactive experience that invites visitors to explore, create, and share artwork in the museum’s gallery. Pililuki visitors will learn about Alutiiq graphic arts, make their own works, and add their creations to the exhibit or post pictures to social media.
“Alutiiq artists tell stories and express their culture with their artwork. We want people to learn about this tradition, and then express their own stories through hat making, drawing, and photography,” said the museum’s Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller.
The exhibit is part of the museum’s ongoing effort to enhance visitor participation in exhibits. In addition to opportunities to tell personal stories with pictures, the show includes comfortable seating, and books and videos for guests to enjoy.
Counceller said, “We want the museum to be more than a beautiful showcase for Alutiiq artifacts. We want people to actively participate in exploring our culture and to feel welcomed to spend time in our gallery.”
The exhibit will also connect visitors with the museum’s social media sites.
“In many museums you can’t take pictures,” said Counceller. “Yet today, most people have a cell phone camera in their pocket and enjoy sharing their experiences by posting photos to social media. Throughout Pililuki we invite people to take photos of their experiences, share their creations on Facebook and Instagram, and tag the museum. What better way to demonstrate the value of living our culture than by sharing photos of people learning Alutiiq traditions?”
Pililuki will be on display at the Alutiiq Museum starting April 7, 2017. The public is invited to an opening reception from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on April 7th, during Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk. Enjoy free admission and light refreshments at this public event. All people are welcome. Support for Pililuki was generously provided by the Muanrtet Project, the Alaska State Council on the Arts, and the Alaska State Library, Archives, and Museums.
The Alutiiq Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people. Representatives of Kodiak Alutiiq organizations govern the museum with funding from charitable contributions, memberships, grants, contracts, and sales.