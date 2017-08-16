Amazon Stock Drops Following Trump Early Morning Tweet

Alaska Native News Aug 16, 2017.

Without evidence for his claims, President Trump attacked the global retailer, Amazon, of causing job losses and “doing great damage to tax-paying retailers,” on Wednesday, causing the online retail giant to lose .3% in the market before the opening bell.

In an early morning tweet, Trump wrote, “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”

Trump tweeted his condemnation of the retail giant as a reporter from the Washington Post appeared on CNN and was critical of Trump’s Tuesday remarks on the Charlottesville incident that took place on Saturday. Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.

Trump has himself drawn condemnation world-wide as lawmakers across the globe rebuke him for his Tuesday remarks. World-wide the hashtag #impeachtrump is trending among the top of all hashtags.

In contrast, the leader of the KKK, David Duke, complimented Trump for his honesty in coming out against what Duke called “leftist terrorists.”

Amazon announced 50,000 job openings across the U.S. recently, and despite Trump’s remarks, pays sales taxes in 45 states that have a levy in place, as well as the District of Columbia.

