AMHS Winter 2017-18 Schedule is Open for Booking
Alaska Marine Highway System ferry on scheduled run.Image-AMHS
(Juneau, AK) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) released its 2017-18 winter schedule today. Reservations are now available for booking at FerryAlaska.com, by calling 1-800-642-0066, or visiting ferry terminal staff throughout the system.
The AMHS winter schedule covers ferry travel from October 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018. Fare information is available at FerryAlaska.com or from reservations agents.
Release of the 2017-18 winter schedule followed a public comment period held in July. The comment period was an opportunity for communities and individuals to review and comment on the proposed schedule, and to alert AMHS to significant community events.
