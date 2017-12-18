Widgetized Section

Amtrak Train Derails on Highway Bridge in Washington State

Dec 18, 2017.

An Amtrak train derailed in the northwestern state of Washington Monday, with some of its cars falling on a busy interstate below.

Local authorities reported multiple casualties.

Amtrak said it was aware of the incident involving Train 501, which travels from Seattle to Portland, Oregon.

“Emergency services are on the scene, and Amtrak management is responding. Some injuries are reported,” Amtrak said in a statement. The company also announced the suspension of train service south of Seattle.

Photos of the scene shared by local police and transportation departments showed traffic surrounding the mangled train cars.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

