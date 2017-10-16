Anchor Point Burglary Suspect Found Armed When Arrested

Alaska Native News Oct 16, 2017.

Troopers arrested an Anchor Point man after a burglary in progress report near that community on Saturday night, the trooper dispatch revealed.

When troopers responded to the scene, they made contact with the suspect, who refused to identify himself and proceeded to fight with the trooper until he was tazed. After he was taken into custody, he was identified as 24-year-old Harold Sargeant, of Anchor Point. It was also found at that time that Sargeant was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant from probation violation on a previous Burglary conviction.

During his arrest, Sargeant, a convicted felon, was found to have a handgun in his possession that he failed to notify the arresting officer about. The firearm was found to have its serial number filed off.

Sargeant was transported to Homer, where he was remanded on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons III & V, Resisting Arrest, Assault IV, and Removal of ID Marks.





