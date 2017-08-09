Anchorage Air Traffic Controller Arrested after Violent Assault on 36th and Wisconsin

Alaska Native News Aug 9, 2017.

Police arrested a Ted Stevens Airport air traffic controller for a violent assault that occurred on Tuesday in the area of Wisconsin and 36th, APD reports.

According to the report, a woman, the victim in the case, was near Minnesota Drive and Spenard Road, when the suspect, now identified as 33-year-old Justin Schneider, offered her a ride.

Despite not knowing Schneider, the victim accepted the ride when he told her that he would take her wherever she wanted to go. But, instead of taking her to her desired destination, Schneider instead, took her to 36th and Wisconsin and told her to get out of the vehicle, police reported.

The victim complied and got out. But, as she was walking away, Schneider exited the vehicle behind her and tackled her to the ground. Schneider “got on top of her, grabbed her neck with both hands to strangle her and told her he was going to kill her,” police said. Schneider commenced to strangle the victim unconscious, then, while she was out, proceeded to perform sexual acts on himself, police said.

After the incident, Schneider got back into his vehicle and went to his job at the Ted Stevens Airport, where he was employed as an air traffic controller.

Police responded to the scene at 1 pm Tuesday afternoon to investigate the incident.

Police identified Schneider, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on the warrant last night. He has been charged with Assault II, Assault III, and Harassment I.

If you have any information regarding this incident or whether he has assaulted anyone else, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





