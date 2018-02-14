Anchorage Driver Arrested on Vehicle Theft, Forgery Charges after Citizen Call-In

Alaska Native News Feb 14, 2018.

Two people were arrested after an alert driver saw a driver who they believed was “on something,” about a mile up the Campbell Airstrip Road on Sunday afternoon.

The caller also provided APD with the license plate, that police immediately recognized as belonging to a 2014 Nissan Sentra that had been reported as stolen from the 1900-block of Primrose Place on February 5th.

Patrol officers responded to the scene a mile off of Tudor Road. Upon their arrival, the officers blocked in the Nissan with their patrol vehicles. APD contacted the driver and identified him as 22-year-old Semaj Williams-McKinney. They placed him under arrest for driving without a license and Vehicle Theft I.

The passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Krystal D. Mavis, was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants, and so she too was arrested.

Both were transported to the Anchorage Jail.

While being processed at the jail, corrections officers would discover a fake $100 bill on McKinney’s person. As a result, he was additionally charged with Forgery I.





