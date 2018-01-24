Anchorage Driver with License Revoked Until 2063 Arrested for Felony DUI

Alaska Native News Jan 24, 2018.

On Monday evening, while on patrol, an Alaska State Trooper pulled over a black Volkswagen Passat for driving on the wrong side of the road on South Sylvan Road in Meadow Lakes.

After pulling the vehicle over, and contacting the driver, 38-year-old Joshua Jennings West, the trooper determined that West was driving under the influence of alcohol. A check of West’s background would alert the trooper that West had two DUI convictions originating in 2010 and 2011 and was driving with his license revoked.

Further, it would be found that West’s license was revoked until the year 2063.

West was placed under arrest on Felony DUI charges and driving with License Revoked. He was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail.





