Anchorage Escapee Arrested on Armed Robbery Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 13, 2018.

Anchorage police report that they took an armed robber into custody who had lured a man selling his cell phone to a Turpin address after he fled the scene on the victim’s bicycle on Friday.

According to the police report, they were called to the scene on the 400-block of Turpin Street after the theft took place. When they arrived, they contacted the victim, who told them that an armed robber had taken his bicycle after holding him at gunpoint around 11 am on Friday.

The victim said that he had been trying to sell his cell phone on Craigslist and had received a reply that asked him to come to an address on Turpin. When the victim got to the street outside of the address given him, he met the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Charles Sadler. He said after he looked down to retrieve the cell phone from his pocket, then looked up, the suspect had a handgun pointed at him. Sadler struck the victim across the face, breaking his glasses. The victim ran away from Sadler and called the police for help. Meanwhile, Sadler got on to the victim’s bike and left the scene.

Police arrived and armed with the Sadler’s description, began to scour the area in search of the suspect. A short time later, they made contact with the suspect on the 300-block of Donna Street. Sadler had tossed his firearm, but police were able to locate it near where he was arrested.





Sadler was charged with Robbery I, Assault III, Assault IV, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Theft III, and Criminal Mischief V.

A background check would also find that Sadler was wanted on an Escape warrant. He walked away from the Cordova Center and did not return on February 15th. He was doing time in the halfway house following a conviction of Armed Robbery I for an incident in Mountain View in late October of last year.

It was then, in October, that Sadler had parked outside of a residence in Mountain View and when the resident arrived home and entered his garage, Sadler got out of his vehicle with a handgun and followed him in. He ordered the man to empty his pockets and tried to gain entry into the house. The homeowner tried to knock the weapon from Sadler’s hand but was unsuccessful. Sadler opened fire with the handgun as he was fleeing but did not hit the victim.

He was located approximately a half an hour later with two handguns in his vehicle. One of those handguns was reported stolen.

In court, Sadler pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery and the other charges, that included Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, Assault II, and Theft II were dropped. He was sentenced on January 5th. By February 15th, he was no longer in custody.

Vinelink shows that Sadler is currently housed at the Anchorage Jail.