Anchorage Grand Jury Indicts Eight Involved in Drug Ring

November 22, 2017 (Anchorage, AK), An Anchorage Grand Jury has indicted Melissa Knight, Mona Galliher, Courtney Renee Tweedy-Pederson, Thomas Flammini, Patricia England, Christopher Gowen, Daniel Carstens and Natasha Knight on November 14, 2017 in connection with a major heroin and methamphetamine drug ring in the Anchorage area.
The leader of the drug ring, Melissa Knight, is charged with First Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance for leading the criminal enterprise. Knight’s charges are based on recovered cell phone records and other information learned during the course of the investigation. The charge alleges that Knight engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise by participating in drug distribution and managing five or more persons who were also engaged in drug distribution The co-defendants also face numerous charges related to drugs and weapons.
The case initially began with heroin purchases from a suspect in December of 2015 by APD undercover detectives. This led to an investigation of the co-defendants over a year and a half period during which several warrants were served in connection with this case. Approximately seven locations were searched by police pursuant to the warrants. During the searches, the police recovered:
Also seized was a pipe bomb which was safely disposed of by APD bomb disposal unitsand nearly a dozen firearms which were either reported stolen or determined to have been used in furtherance of drug distribution.
If convicted at trial, Melissa Knight faces a potential sentence of up to 99 years in prison. Her co-defendants are facing significant prison time as well. A defendant’s sentence is determined by the judge who must consider the circumstances of the offense, the impact on the community, and the potential for rehabilitation of the defendants. The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All of these Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Defendants Mona Galliher and Patricia England have warrants for their arrest. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Anchorage Police Department at 786-8900.
If you want to provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at (907) 561-STOP (7707) or submit a tip online at http://www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com/