Anchorage Grand Jury Indicts Four on Robbery Charges

Alaska Native News Feb 8, 2018.

On Wednesday, an Anchorage Grand Jury handed down indictments for Robbery for four Anchorage residents as a result of a January Mountain View robbery of a woman there.

37-year-old Steven Thomas, 36-year-old Sarah Orazio, 43-year-old Sheila Wilson, and 54-year-old Keith Wilson were each charged with a single count of Robbery II. Thomas was also charged with a count of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I.

The indictments stem from an incident reported by the victim on January 26th, where she reported to APD that she had been robbed by four people, two of which she knew as Keith and Sheila Wilson. The victim described to police how she was kicked and held down as her purse was rifled and the suspects took $480 in $20 bills.

The woman gave police a description of the vehicle, which helped patrol officers to quickly locate the car driven by Steven Thomas at a gas station. As the officer was performing a stop on the vehicle, Thomas attempted to accelerate away, but the officer pinned the vehicle to a gas pump at the station.

The victim would later identify all four as her assailants/robbers. Keith Wilson would be found to have $400 worth of $20 bills.





If convicted on the robbery charge, all four suspects face up to 10 years in prison. Thomas faces an additional five years for the Failure to Stop charge.

While Orazio, S Wilson, and K Wilson were released under the supervision of the Department of Correction’s Pretrial Enforcement Division, Thomas was held and is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.