Anchorage Grand Jury Indicts Wisconsin Street Killer on Charges of Murder

Alaska Native News Mar 14, 2018.

Anchorage police revealed that 27-year-old Simon Weyiouanna, who was caught stuffing the remains of a homicide victim into the trunk of his vehicle on February 28th, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of Murder I and II as well as Tampering with Physical Evidence I on Monday.

It was on February 28th that a call went in to APD reporting that a man there was dragging a body wrapped in a sheet to his vehicle and depositing it there at 10:25 pm. The caller reported in the 911 call that her husband and son had the suspect held at gunpoint and were waiting for the arrival of officers.

When police arrived at the apartment building near 30th Avenue and Wisconsin Street, they found Weyiouanna’s vehicle backed onto the sidewalk near his apartment with the engine running and the trunk open. Police also observed the body, who was later identified as Cheri Ingram, wrapped in a sheet.





When questioned, Weyiouanna said that he had picked up Ingram and taken her to his apartment with the intent of having sex. Then an altercation broke out and he stabbed her to death.

Weyiouanna was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was held on $250,000 bail.