Anchorage Man Again Convicted and Sentenced on Sex Crimes

Alaska Native News Nov 28, 2017.

A previously convicted sex offender, who was released this year has once again been convicted and sentenced, this time on a conviction of Distributing Child Pornography, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced on Monday.

According to the release, 27-year-old Anchorage resident, Jay Leavitt, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason on Monday. Following his release, he is required to be under supervised release for the rest of his life.

Leavitt, who was convicted of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor II in February, 2015, was released earlier this year, and within a short time, began distributing child pornography using a smartphone, even though he was under probation supervision.

“Between March 27, 2017, and April 7, 2017, Leavitt used a computer to upload 55 images to his Twitter and Gmail accounts, and eight video clips, knowing that those images and videos depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” Schroder stated.

During his probation supervision, Leavitt was subject to polygraph examinations, or lie detector tests, but, he was able to deceive the tests, successfully denying committing the new offense.





The conviction and sentencing was a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Anchorage Police Department and the FBI.