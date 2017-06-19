Anchorage Man Arrested after Jumping in Front of Off-Duty Trooper

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2017.

Late Saturday night, according to AST, as an off-duty trooper was in his personal vehicle on Knik River Road, near Man Made Lake, a man jumped in front of his vehicle as the trooper was underway.

The trooper came to a stop and checked on the pedestrian, later identified as 21-year-old Kyle Taylor, and Taylor “began yelling and challenging” the off-duty trooper to a fight. As a result, the trooper notified Taylor that he was under arrest, at which time, Taylor began fighting with the trooper and resisting arrest. Taylor was with at least two other persons. A female with Taylor began interfering with the arrest, and the trooper asked a male with Taylor to help him. The man refused.

The off-duty trooper managed to make the arrest and Taylor was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded on charges of Disorderly Conduct (against a peace officer) and Resisting Arrest.





