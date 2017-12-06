Anchorage Man Arrested after Shoplifting, Pepper-Spraying

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
At 6:02 PM on Monday, December 4, 2017, Anchorage Police responded to Walmart on A Street in reference to a person who had been sprayed with bear spray.
30-year-old Eric T. Peter had entered Walmart, picked up several items, and walked out without paying for them. As Peter was walking through Walmart’s parking lot, he pepper sprayed a male whom he passed by and knew.
Peter continued on to the Holiday Gas Station at 36th and C Street. Peter entered the convenience store, collected several food items, and began to walk out without paying. A Holiday employee confronted Peter outside; she went back into Holiday after Peter pointed pepper spray at her and threatened to use it.
Officers made contact with Peter in Holiday’s parking lot. The first officer to arrive gave Peter several commands which Peter ignored. Once the second officer arrived, Peter stopped walking but initially refused to drop the pepper spray and kept yelling, “shoot me” at the officers. Eventually Peter dropped the spray and was taken into custody.
After transporting Peter to the Anchorage Jail, and while the patrol car was parked inside the jail’s Sally Port, Peter broke the door handle inside of the police car. Peter was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief IV, Robbery I, Theft IV, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV. Peter was intoxicated when he committed the crimes.
Medics responded to Walmart and transported the bear spray victim to the hospital. The victim was uncooperative with police and refused to answer questions or further elaborate on how he knew the suspect other than to say they were acquaintances.
Source: APD