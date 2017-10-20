Anchorage Man Arrested after ‘Showing off his Junk’ in Stolen Vehicle

Alaska Native News Oct 20, 2017.

An Anchorage man was arrested on Indecent Exposure charges and Vehicle Theft after a Wednesday evening incident on the 700-block of D Street, Anchorage Nixle reported Friday.

According to the report, APD received a call reporting “an adult male was sitting inside a dark green 2007 Chevrolet Silverado masturbating and trying to get the attention of others to watch.”

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect fled in the vehicle. After running a background check on the vehicle, officers would find that the vehicle had been reported stolen shortly before. Police pursued the vehicle as the suspect “drove recklessly through numerous locations creating a public safety threat,” police reported.





APD’s new Investigative Support Unit was called in to assist, and ISU located and blocked the vehicle on the 200-block of Alaska Place. It was the unit’s first take-down.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Tyshaun Gray. He was charged with Vehicle Theft I, Indecent Exposure II, and Failure to Stop at the Direction of an Officer.