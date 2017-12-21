Anchorage Man Arrested Following Cyber Crimes Investigation

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2017.

APD announced that they made a sex crime arrest on Tuesday night following an investigation that was initiated on October 30th by the Cyber Crimes Unit.

27-year-old Cody Cogley was located by the Investigative Support Unit on the 300-block of 104th Avenue at 10:30 pm, and arrested on a warrant for “three counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Forgery, and Theft II,” APD said on Nixle. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

The case investigation was started the day before Halloween, when Cogley sent child sex exploitation videos to undercover detectives with the Cyber Crimes Unit. A search warrant was issued for Cogle’s residence, and the Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children task force, comprised of APD, Alaska State Trooper, and FBI assets, searched his home.

The search uncovered evidence of the crimes on Cogley’s computer and digital devices. From the evidence, investigators believe that there may be local victims. Investigators also pointed out that Cogley’s Econoline van, which has its windows blacked out with spray paint, may have also been utilized to commit crimes, APD said.

If anyone believes they were a victim or has any information about this investigation, please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





