Anchorage Man Arrested for DUI after Traveling 111 MPH with Unsecured Child

Alaska Native News Apr 6, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department reported that as “an APD officer was traveling inbound on the Glenn Highway, between the Birchwoods, when he observed a Ford Taurus approaching him from behind at over 100 miles per hour,” it was revealed on Nixle.

The patrol vehicle took a radar reading at 9:14 pm on Wednesday night and confirmed that the vehicle had been traveling at 111 mph in a 65mph zone.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who was identified as 39-year-old Shawn Bannister of Anchorage. The officer determined that Bannister was driving under the influence and observed a nine-year-old child unrestrained in the back seat of the vehicle.

Prior to the traffic stop, officers had been flagged down by a motorist, who reported that as he was traveling inbound in the middle lane on the Glenn Highway, he was overtaken by a truck traveling in the left lane. As the truck was passing, a Taurus sped up on them from behind, and cut dangerously between the truck and the witness. As he did so, he threw what the witness believed was a can, out of his window. The object struck the witnesses windshield, chipping the glass.

Bannister was arrested and charged with DUI, Speeding, Failure to Properly Secure a Child and Reckless Endangerment and transported to the Anchorage Jail for remand.

The child was unharmed and picked up by a family member.





