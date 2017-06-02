Anchorage Man Arrested for Stabbing, Assaulting Girlfriend at Arctic Boulevard Bus Stop

Alaska Native News Jun 2, 2017.

Anchorage police reported on Nixle that they arrested an Anchorage man for a serious assault on Thursday that occurred near a bus stop near Arctic Boulevard and Fireweed Lane.

According to the witness who called in the assault on Thursday, 20-year-old Frankie Warner-Willhoit and his girlfriend were walking to the bus stop, and upon their arrival, Willhoit began punching his girlfriend. The assault escalated, and Willhoit produced a knife and began stabbing the victim in the chest and leg.

The victim was able to get away from her attacker and went to a business on the 2400-block of Arctic Boulevard and employees there called in to APD at 3:34 pm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries.

Police officers located Willhoit on the 200-block of East 56th Avenue. He was placed under arrest for Assault II and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center.





