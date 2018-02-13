Anchorage Man Arrested in Chitina Stabbing Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2018.

Glennallen-based Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence in Chitina at 6:54 pm on Monday after receiving a report of a stabbing incident.

Troopers arrived at the scene and opened an investigation concerning a man being stabbed in the arm. During the investigation, 33-year-old Anchorage resident Craig Maines admitted to the investigating officers, that he indeed did take a pocketknife from his jacket and stab the victim during an altercation.

The victim was transported to the Crossroads Medical Center, where his injury was treated and he was released.

Maines was arrested on Assault II charges and taken to the AST Post holding cell and held for arraignment.





