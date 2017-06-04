Anchorage Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on Mockingbird Drive

Alaska Native News Jun 4, 2017.

Anchorage police report that they arrested an Anchorage man at the conclusion on an investigation of a shooting on Mockingbird Drive that occurred early Saturday.

APD responded to the 5300-block of Mockingbird Drive at 1:56 am early Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting victim at that location, APD wrote in Nixle.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old female victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Following their investigation at the scene, APD placed 22-year-old Joseph Lock of Anchorage under arrest on charges of Assault I.





