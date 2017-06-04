Anchorage Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on Mockingbird Drive

- Home
Anchorage police report that they arrested an Anchorage man at the conclusion on an investigation of a shooting on Mockingbird Drive that occurred early Saturday.
APD responded to the 5300-block of Mockingbird Drive at 1:56 am early Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting victim at that location, APD wrote in Nixle.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old female victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Following their investigation at the scene, APD placed 22-year-old Joseph Lock of Anchorage under arrest on charges of Assault I.