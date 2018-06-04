Anchorage Man Arrested on Cruelty to Animal and Resisting Arrest Charges after Hanging his Lab

Alaska Native News Jun 4, 2018.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by APD patrol officers when he was caught in the act of hanging his dog, it was revealed by APD.

Police report that they received a “report of animal cruelty” on the 100-block of Eagle Street on Thursday night. When patrol officers arrived at the scene, they observed the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Baker “hanging the lifeless Labrador from a wooded fence via a leash around its neck.”

Officers immediately attempted to take Baker into custody at which time Baker began fighting with them and ignored multiple commands to surrender safely. A final command was given to comply, which Baker also ignored and so was tazed and taken into custody.

The lifeless Labrador was taken to a local animal hospital where he was successfully revived. The animal was then taken to Anchorage Animal Care and Control.

Baker has been charged with Cruelty to Animals and Resisting Arrest.

