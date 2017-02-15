Anchorage Man Arrested on Manslaughter Charges for November Death of 10-Year-Old Pedestrian

Alaska Native News Feb 15, 2017.

Anchorage police said on Wednesday, that they have made an arrest in the death of a 10-year-old girl that was struck and killed as she and another were crossing at the intersection on Jewell Lake in November.

APD says that traffic officers requested and received an arrest warrant on Manslaughter charges for 25-year-old Christopher Lee Turner for the death of the child on Tuesday and carried it out on the same day.

According to the report, on November 13th, 2016, the two pedestrians were crossing the street at the intersection, walking towards the Holiday gas station there, as Turner was traveling southbound on that street. Turner ran the red light at the intersection, hitting the young girl.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, but would be declared deceased a short time later.

Police say that Turner was driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana at the time of the incident.

Turner is due to be arraigned in Anchorage court today.





