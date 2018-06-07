Anchorage Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Serious Altercation on Alora Loop

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2018.

An inebriated east Anchorage man was arrested on at least nine charges following a shots-fired incident in an apartment on the 5600-block of Alora Loop during a domestic dispute with his wife, Anchorage police reported on Nixle.

Officers responded to the apartment complex just off of Boniface Parkway and 4th Avenue at 11:45 pm and opened an investigation. It was revealed during that investigation that 45-year-old George Lockwood, while in a domestic dispute with his wife, with two juveniles in the apartment, pointed a gun at her head and threatened to take her life. He then fired multiple rounds into the bedroom wall. Those rounds entered an occupied apartment, but those occupants escaped injury.

Lockwood, who had an alcohol level at more than twice the legal limit, was placed under arrest on three counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangerment, two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, and Criminal Mischief IV.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.