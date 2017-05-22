Anchorage Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following High Speed Chase

Alaska Native News May 22, 2017.

An Anchorage man was arrested on several charges after a failed Wasilla traffic stop that turned into a high-speed chase along the KGB Highway Safety Corridor on Sunday night.

Troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a blue 2010 Honda Civic, later identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Paul Randazzo, at 8:50 pm on Sunday night, but instead were taken on a 2.5 mile chase.

Troopers pursued Randazzo as he sped through the KGB Highway Safety Corridor reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, running through steady red lights.

The car chase ended when Randazzo failed to negotiate a turn, slid into the ditch, and collided with a roadside utility box. With his vehicle disabled, Randazzo attempted to flee on foot but was taken down with the use of a taser.

Randazzo, who was on probation of Felony Theft, was arrested for the violation and Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, and Resisting Arrest were added to his list of charges.

Randazzo was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. He was held without bail on the probation violation, but, on the new charges, his bail was set at $5,000.





