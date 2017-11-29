Anchorage Man Assisting a Snowmachiner Killed by Tanker Truck

Alaska Native News Nov 29, 2017.

An Anchorage man died near mile to 80 of the park Highway on Monday evening after stepping out of his vehicle and being hit by a tanker truck, troopers reported on Tuesday.

22-year-old Anchorage resident Sylvester Smith stepped out of his vehicle at that location to assist a person on a snowmachine alongside the road at approximately 6 PM, and a tanker truck driven by an Anderson driver collided with him as he did so.

Alaska State troopers and commercial motor vehicle enforcement officers responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

AST stated that the investigation is ongoing.





