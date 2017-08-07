Anchorage Man Attempts to Elude Troopers, Crashes into Ditch

Alaska Native News Aug 7, 2017.

An Anchorage man took troopers on a short chase in Soldotna on Sunday afternoon before crashing into the ditch, the trooper dispatch revealed on Monday.

Troopers received a report of a REDDI driver at 3 pm on Sunday and responded to the area, it was reported. The caller said a white van was swerving over the center-line then over the fog line as the driver traveled northbound on the Sterling Highway.

When they arrived, the van pulled into the Longmere Liquor Store parking lot, then attempted to elude the troopers, taking them on a short chase before crashing into the ditch in the Secret Road area.

Troopers contacted the driver and identified him as 60-year-old Melvin Joe of Anchorage. Troopers determined Joe to be impaired and so placed him under arrest for DUI and Eluding II.

Joe was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility with his bail set at $500.





