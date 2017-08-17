Anchorage Man Attending Pretrial Conference on SAM Charges Arrested on Sex Trafficking Warrant

Alaska Native News Aug 17, 2017.

An Anchorage man, while attending court for a pre-trial conference on Wednesday afternoon at Anchorage’s Nesbitt Courthouse was placed under arrest for Sex Trafficking as well, the troopers reported in the trooper dispatch.

According to the trooper dispatch, 35-year-old Duane C. Perry, of Anchorage, was attending a pretrial conference in preparation to go to trial next month on a charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, when he was presented with an arrest warrant on the charges of Sex Trafficking II and III. The warrant was issued after a Fairbanks Grand Jury handed down an indictment on August 9th.

Perry was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center with his bail set at $25,000 cash/performance plus $10,000 cash appearance. He must also secure a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian in order to be released.

He is currently in the Anchorage Jail awaiting arraignment on the new charges.





