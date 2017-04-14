Anchorage Man Charged with 16 Counts after Attempting to Steal Pickup

- Home
Alaska State Troopers responded the the Clam Gulch area north of Anchor Point at 6:02 am on Wednesday, after a caller reported that someone had attempted to steal his silver 1999 Chevy pickup.
After responding, they located 27-year-old Anchorage resident, Evan Lee Harrington, in the area. The AST investigation found that Harrington had stolen items that included a handgun, multiple credit cards and IDs and vehicle keys from other vehicles in the area. The items were returned to the rightful owners.
A background check by AST would find that Harrington is a convicted felon and is on felony supervised probation for Robbery I and Assault III.
Harrington was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on:
He was held at Wildwood without bail.