Anchorage Man Charged with 16 Counts after Attempting to Steal Pickup

Alaska Native News Apr 14, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers responded the the Clam Gulch area north of Anchor Point at 6:02 am on Wednesday, after a caller reported that someone had attempted to steal his silver 1999 Chevy pickup.

After responding, they located 27-year-old Anchorage resident, Evan Lee Harrington, in the area. The AST investigation found that Harrington had stolen items that included a handgun, multiple credit cards and IDs and vehicle keys from other vehicles in the area. The items were returned to the rightful owners.

A background check by AST would find that Harrington is a convicted felon and is on felony supervised probation for Robbery I and Assault III.

Harrington was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on:

Theft II x5

Theft IV

Misconduct Involving Weapons III

Criminal Trespass I x2

Criminal Trespass II x6

Making a False Report

He was held at Wildwood without bail.





