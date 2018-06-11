Anchorage Man Charged with DUI, Manslaughter in Saturday’s Fatal Flat Lake Boating Collision

Alaska Native News Jun 11, 2018.

An Anchorage man was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges following a boating accident on Flat Lake following a preliminary investigation by troopers on Saturday late Saturday afternoon.

State and Wildlife troopers and Park Rangers responded to Flat Lake, adjacent to Big Lake after receiving a report of a serious boating accident at 3:04 pm on Saturday and opened an investigation into the incident that caused one fatality and two serious injuries, troopers say.

The investigation found that 26-year-old Reagan Martz was operating a boat on the lake with six passengers and was negotiating a turn on the lake to go around an island. Another vessel with a raft in tow was approaching from the opposite direction. As the two boats closed on each other, they abruptly turned away in an effort to avoid a collision.

While the two boats avoided a collision, Martz’s boat struck the raft with its three occupants. Killed in the collision was 35-year-old Jennifer Horazdovsky of Anchorage. The other two riding in the raft suffered serious injuries.

Martz had left the scene after the accident and prior to the arrival of State and Wildlife troopers and State Park Rangers. He was located a short time later while operating a jet ski in the area and charged with DUI, Manslaughter and three counts of Assault I.

Next of kin were notified of Horazdovsky’s death.