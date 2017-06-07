Anchorage Man Charged with Seven SAM Counts

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2017.

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department are currently seeking additional possible victims in a current Sexual Abuse of a Minor case that opened last month in Anchorage.

Police report that they opened the case when contacted in May by a complainant accusing 56-year-old Eugene Elmer Young of Sexual abuse between 2009 and 2011.As the case progressed another victim came forward with accusations of her own during the same time period.

As a result of the investigation, Young was placed under arrest on June 1 and charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I and five counts of SAM II in regards to the two victims.

Because of Young’s work with various youth organizations, mainly as a soccer coach, investigators with APD are concerned that there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward.

Neither of the victims in this case were involved with the youth organizations that Young was affiliated with.

APD asks that “Anyone who has either been a victim of Young’s, or has knowledge of anyone who may have been assaulted by Young, is asked to call Detective Cunningham at 907-786-8859.”





