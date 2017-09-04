Anchorage Man Confesses to Multiple Counts of Child Sexual Abuse

Alaska Native News Sep 4, 2017.

APD investigators report that after a five-day investigation, an Anchorage man confessed to charges of Sexual abuse of multiple minors.

According to police, 31-year-old James Moen confessed to multiple instances in the Anchorage bowl area for over a two-year period while in his 20s. One of his victims was under the age of ten when the incidences occurred.

The investigation opened on August 25th. By August 29th, Moen confessed to the crimes.

As a result of Moen’s confession, there could be other victims in the communities of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.



If you believe you could be a victim or if you have children who have spent time with Moen, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





