Anchorage Man Convicted to Over 15 Years for Enticing Minors

Alaska Native News Mar 31, 2017.

An Anchorage man was sentenced on Thursday to a decade and a half in prison after a conviction of “enticing and attempting to entice minors to engage in sex acts, the Justice Department announced.

Steven Michael Maddox, age 56, according to court records, “provided drugs and alcohol to three different teenage girls, using the drugs and alcohol to entice the minors into engaging in sex acts” in 2014 and 2015.

Two of Maddox’s victims presented statements at his sentencing. U.S. District Judge Beistline told the victims, “[h]e has hurt you badly. Rise above it. Don’t let him hurt you anymore.”

Judge Beistline, noting that his victims would be dealing with their encounters with Maddox for a long time, called Maddox’s conduct “selfish,’ “repugnant,” and “inexcusable.”

Maddox’s defense in the case pointed to his troubled upbringing, but Judge Beistline pointed out that ” actions have consequences, and here you are dealing with the consequences of your actions.” The judge went on to say that the sentence of 15 years, eight months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release was to deter Maddox from future misconduct and to “reaffirm societal norms – let the world know that this kind of conduct is unacceptable.”

Maddox’s conviction was the result of a joint investigation carried out by the FBI and the Anchorage Police Department.





