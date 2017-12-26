Anchorage Man Discovered Dead Following Christmas SWAT Standoff

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2017.

A stand-off after a disturbance on the 5600-block of Kennyhill Drive in Anchorage ended with the man living in that home found dead in the backyard, APD reported on Tuesday.

The report stated that the department’s dispatch received notification of a disturbance in the northeast Anchorage neighborhood at 9 pm on Christmas, and responded to the scene.

When police arrived, they opened a preliminary investigation the found that a male and female there had gotten into an altercation that resulted in the female being assaulted, and the male making suicidal threats while in possession of a firearm.

The female was able to exit the domicile successfully, but the man refused to leave the residence. The man continued in his refusal, as SWAT was activated and responded. Then at 2:30 am, SWAT deployed gas into the building, then quickly searched the residence. When checking the backyard, the subject was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.





He was declared deceased at the scene.

APD said that the incident was isolated to the residence and that no evacuations were made in the area.