Anchorage Man Faces Forgery, Theft, Assault Charges after Stabbing Brother

Alaska Native News Jul 19, 2017.

An Anchorage man is facing several charges that include Assault II, Theft II and Forgery III after a stabbing incident on Tuesday night, APD divulged.

A call went in to APD at 9:39 pm on Tuesday night reporting a stabbing on the 7400-block of Margaret Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with several stab wounds to the stomach.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that 32-year-old Cyrus Nukapigak had stabbed his brother multiple times with a pocket knife after they got into an argument concerning the forging of a check. Nukapigak had attempted to forge a check using a third brother’s checkbook without permission.

Police say that the third brother’s checkbook was found at the scene.

The victim was transported for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Nukapigak was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the charges.





