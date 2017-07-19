Anchorage Man Faces Forgery, Theft, Assault Charges after Stabbing Brother

- Home
An Anchorage man is facing several charges that include Assault II, Theft II and Forgery III after a stabbing incident on Tuesday night, APD divulged.
A call went in to APD at 9:39 pm on Tuesday night reporting a stabbing on the 7400-block of Margaret Circle.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with several stab wounds to the stomach.
The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that 32-year-old Cyrus Nukapigak had stabbed his brother multiple times with a pocket knife after they got into an argument concerning the forging of a check. Nukapigak had attempted to forge a check using a third brother’s checkbook without permission.
Police say that the third brother’s checkbook was found at the scene.
The victim was transported for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.
Nukapigak was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the charges.