Anchorage Man Gets 10 Years for Meth Importation

Alaska Native News May 2, 2017.

The U.S. Justice Department revealed on Monday that Anchorage man, 42-year-old Alfa Souvandara was sentenced for Conspiracy to Import Methamphetamine following his February 16th Guilty plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonas Walker reported that the sentencing was in connection with a September 2015 importation of 352,000 doses of meth sent by Souvandara’s co-conspirator in California.

It was in September 2015 that shipping company employees noticed a suspicious package and opened it to find the illegal drugs and reported it to law enforcement.

Troopers and DEA executed a search warrant issued for Souvandara’s home and found a loaded gun, drug paraphernalia and large amounts of cash in the residence.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason pointed out that Congress criminalized the “horribly dangerous poison” to protect the public. Souvandara was then sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Souvandara’s co-conspirator is expected to be sentenced later this year.





