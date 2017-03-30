Anchorage Man Gives up to SWAT after Four-Hour Stand-Off

Alaska Native News Mar 30, 2017.

At 6:10 am on Thursday morning, a 911 call went in to the Anchorage Police Department from a woman that stated that her husband had pointed a gun at her and threatened her life, APD reported on Nixle.

After threatening her, her husband “then pointed the gun at himself while making suicidal threats,” she told police. She informed police that “he would shoot himself and anyone who responded to the scene.”

The woman and her teenaged son were able to exit the home, leaving the husband as the only person in the home. According to the report, the son was never threatened by the suspect.

Police responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Richardson Drive, and ordered the man, later identified as 41-year-old Jamie Lee Jacko, out of the home. He “refused to come out or otherwise comply with officers’ commands.” As a result, SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene and Richardson Drive was closed down between Miley and Perry Drive. A warrant for Assault III was requested for Jacko, and was granted.

After approximately four hours, at 10:25 am, Jacko came out of the home through the front door and gave himself up to APD. He did so without incident, and suffered no injuries.

Jacko was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the “No Bail” warrant.

Officers were still at the home at the time of this report and the roadway will be re-opened as soon as SWAT is able to gather up their gear.





