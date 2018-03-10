Anchorage Man Indicted in 20-Count Sexual Assault/SAM Indictment

Alaska Native News Mar 10, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department revealed on Friday evening that a 27-year-old Anchorage man was indicted by grand jury on a 24 count indictment on Thursday.

APD reported that 27-year-old Solomon Tomas James is facing nine counts of Sexual Assault I, 10 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, in addition to other charges. The charges are in connection with sexual misconduct against 12 different victims between the years of 2012 and 2017.

An arrest warrant was issued and carried out on Thursday night. James was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center where he was remanded with his bail set at $250,000 cash appearance, $50,000 cash performance, and electronic monitoring.

James is due to be arraigned on the charges at 1:30 pm in Anchorage Court.

APD believes that there are other victims connected to this case, and is asking that anyone with additional information concerning other potential victims, to contact them at 907-786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator).





