Anchorage Man Indicted on Several Sexual Assault Charges in Prolonged Incident

Alaska Native News Mar 18, 2018.

Anchorage man, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Teayoumeak was indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury on Wednesday on ten counts that included seven counts of Sexual Assault I following a prolonged incident that began on February 28th and eventually ended on March 2nd, District Attorney Arne Soldwedel said in a statement.

Teayoumeak, it was reported by APD, restrained his victim beginning at the end of February, and then, according to the reports, early this month, forced his victim to take methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her several times. According to the statement, on March 2nd, Teayoumeak choked his victim, it is alleged.

Prosecutor in the case, Soldwedel reported that Teayoumeak knew his victim. Although they did not go into detail how Teayoumeak knew where she lived.

Teayoumeak, who was convicted on drug trafficking in 2016, and pleaded no contest to violating a domestic violence protective order in November, now faces seven counts of Sexual Assault I, Assault II, Coercion, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.





If convicted at trial Teayoumeak faces a sentence of up to 99 years and is subject to a presumptive term of imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years on each count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

He is currently being held in the Anchorage Jail with his bail set at $500,000.