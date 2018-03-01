Anchorage Man Jailed for Thursday Night Murder

Alaska Native News Mar 1, 2018.

APD reported on Friday morning that they took in Anchorage man into custody on murder charges following an incident that occurred on the 3000 block of Wisconsin Street late Thursday night.

Anchorage Police Dispatch received a call at approximately 10:25 PM on Thursday night reporting suspicious activity at that location. The concerned callers on Wisconsin Street reported that they saw a man, later identified as Simon Weyiouanna, age 27, dragging what appeared to be a body wrapped in a bed sheet out to his vehicle and loaded it up. Neighbors immediately called 911 to report what they had seen.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene, they took the suspect into custody.

The preliminary investigation in the case found that the suspect had picked up a female and brought her back to his residence for sex. At some point during the night, an altercation broke out, and Weyiouanna “stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body,” police stated. He then wrapped the body and bedsheet and drug it outside and loaded it into his vehicle, according to the report.

Weyiouanna was charged with Murder I, Murder II and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center.

Weyiouanna was arraigned In the Anchorage Jail Courtroom at 2:30 PM on Friday and his bail was set at $250,000 cash and $250,000 cash performance.





