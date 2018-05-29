Anchorage Man Nabbed for Warrants after Clipping Commercial Truck

Alaska Native News May 29, 2018.

A call-in by a commercial truck driver on the Glenn Highway led to the arrest of an Anchorage wanted on a parole warrant for escape during the early morning hours of Tuesday troopers report.

A truck driver contacted AST at 1:11 am on Tuesday to report that a man in a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound had lightly clipped his truck. During contact, the commercial driver may have lost his driver’s side mirror.

Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle on the Glenn Highway near Sutton. The driver was pulled over and identified as 53-year-old Ricky Justice of Anchorage.

The trooper investigation revealed Justice had a Parole Warrant for Escape 2nd, Criminal Trespass 1st, Vehicle Theft 1st, DUI, and MIW 3rd, as well as a warrant out of Anchorage for Concealment of Merchandise, the trooper dispatch reported.

Subsequently, Justice was placed under arrest and transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.