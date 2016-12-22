Anchorage Man Shot and Killed by Father-in-Law in East Anchorage

Alaska Native News Dec 22, 2016.

Anchorage police reported today that one man died as the result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital after an altercation at an east Anchorage residence on Tuesday night.

APD says that they responded to a domestic disturbance on the 5400 block of Camelot Drive in east Anchorage just before 10 last night after receiving a call from the victim’s wife saying that “her husband had just threatened her with a gun and that a disturbance amongst family members was now occurring in the street,” police report on Nixle.

Shortly after that initial call, another call went in to APD, reporting shots fired at the same location, and that the victim left the scene with another in a vehicle.

At 10:23pm, a local hospital called the station to report that a man, identified as 31-year-old Tino Faualo, had been brought in to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. The hospital also reported that the man had succumbed to his injuries there.

According to the initial investigation by APD, “Faualo and his wife had gotten into an altercation earlier that evening and that Faualo threatened his wife with a gun.” Following the altercation, Faualo’s wife called her father, 55-year-old Valu Valu Jr, and told him of the incident.





Valu Valu Jr then drove to his daughter’s residence, and confronted Faualo in the driveway to the residence. Police say that at some point during the confrontation in the driveway, Valu Valu Jr produced a gun and shot Faualo in the chest. He fired the weapon from the passenger side of a vehicle he was sitting in.

After being shot, Faualo was transported by a friend to the hospital, where he later died.

Valu Valu Jr remained at the residence after the shooting and was there when police arrived.

Police report that Valu Valu Jr has been charged with Murder II, Manslaughter, Misconduct Involving Weapons, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

Valu Valu Jr was arraigned in Anchorage court Wednesday afternoon. His bail was set at $100,000 and he was appointed a Public Defender.





