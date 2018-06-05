Anchorage Man Sought after Ordering Female Victim for Ride at Gunpoint

Alaska Native News Jun 5, 2018.

On Monday, the Anchorage Police Department issued a public locate for an Anchorage man identified as 26-year-old Casey D. Mayer, who assaulted an Anchorage woman during the early morning hours of May 29th according to the Nixle alert.

The victim reported that at 1 am on that date, Mayer woke her up and pointed a firearm at her and demanded that she drive him to another location. The victim said that Mayer had access to the home and did not break in prior to the incident.

According to the report, Mayer had the victim drive him to another resident, where they remained throughout the day before Mayer drove her back to her home at 8 pm that evening. Since that time, the victim reported that Mayer has been sending threatening text messages to her.

The victim reported no injuries in the incident.

Police have attempted to locate Mayer without success and a warrant was requested and granted for his arrest on charges of Assault III. In addition to the current warrant, police report that Mayer has a previous warrant for his arrest for Failure to Appear on the charge of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.

APD describes Mayer as 6-foot tall, weighing 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

If you have information regarding Mayer’s whereabouts, call non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

