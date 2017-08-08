Anchorage Man Sought on Multiple Warrants Following July 29th Injury Rollover

Alaska Native News Aug 8, 2017.

Anchorage police announced on Monday that a warrant has been issued on a 53-year-old man in connection with a July 29th accident where two passengers and the driver were injured, one seriously.

Police report that they determined that John Andrew was driving under the influence when he ultimately rolled a silver 2006 Chevy SUV on the 1900-block of Gambell Street at about 6 pm on July 29th.

According to the report, Andrew’s vehicle, while southbound on Gambell, hopped the median, rolled and landed on the northbound lane of Ingra street. During the incident, a female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured.

Andrew and the other passenger in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant has since been issued for DUI, Reckless Driving, driving with license revoked and two counts of Assault I.

If you have any information regarding Andrew’s whereabouts, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





