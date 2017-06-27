Anchorage Man Wanted for Holding Up Pizza Driver

Alaska Native News Jun 27, 2017.

Anchorage police are seeking a 24-year-old man and a warrant has been issued for his arrest in a Pizza Delivery holdup that occurred on Sunday in Mountain View.

APD reports that they were contacted by the delivery driver after he was held up at gunpoint at an address on the 4400 block 0f San Ernesto Avenue at 4:48 pm.

According to the victim, two persons ordered a pizza, and when the delivery driver delivered the pizza, two men met him outside of the apartment building. One of the suspects, who has been identified by police as 24-year-old George Wong-Sin, pulled a gun and demanded the pizza at gunpoint. Both men fled the scene.

APD says they currently have no information on the second suspect.

Wong-Sin is 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





