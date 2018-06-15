Anchorage Man who Beat Man with Bat and Hit woman with Car in Carrs Parking Lot in Custody

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2018.

An Anchorage man who had a felony warrant issued for his arrest in connection with a Wednesday incident contacted APD and was arrested on Thursday evening, APD reported.

It was on Wednesday evening at 7:16 pm that officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to the Carrs store on Gambell Street after receiving a report of two men fighting in the parking lot.

By the time police got to the location, the suspect had already left in his vehicle. The investigation at the scene found that 63-year-old Michael Allen had gotten into a dispute with another male over money owed to that man. During the argument, police say, Allen went to his vehicle and retrieved a baseball bat which he then used to repeatedly threatened the victim with before bludgeoning him with it more than once. One blow opened a deep laceration on the side of the victim’s head.

A female witness at the scene followed Allen as he was departing the fight scene in an attempt to get his license plate information. To deter her, Allen took a swing at her with the baseball bat but missed.

Allen got into his vehicle and drove directly at the woman the report stated, but she moved out of the way and was only struck in the leg by the vehicle. She suffered minor injuries.

While the woman declined medical attention, the male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his head injury. Authorities say that he is expected to survive.

Upon his arrest, Allen was charged with Assault II, three counts of Assault III and Assault IV. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.