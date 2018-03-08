Anchorage Police Department Expands Service as a Result of Increased Staffing

- Home
An increase in sworn officers at the Anchorage Police Department (APD) has allowed the department to expand its presence in Eagle River by an additional officer. For more than 30 years, 3 officers have been assigned to Eagle River; for the first time, there will be 4 officers with the Patrol Division for each shift.
In addition, the Anchorage Assembly passed an ordinance authorizing APD to begin the fulltime patrols of the Seward Highway to Mile 75, effective immediately. The Seward Highway to Ingram Creek is now permanently a part of APD’s service area.
“Thanks to the support from the community, the Mayor, and the Assembly, APD is the strongest it’s ever been,” stated Chief Doll. “We would not have been able to add an officer in Eagle River and provide fulltime coverage on the Seward Highway without this staffing increase.”
APD has been patrolling the Seward Highway since Oct. 1, 2017; until now this effort has been funded with a one-time legislative grant. This addition to the service area is paid for by property taxes throughout Anchorage. In the Anchorage Metro Police Service Area (AMPSA), the police levy will be reduced by $0.21 per $100,000 of assessed home value; homes outside of the AMPSA will see an increase of $11.22 per $100,000 of assessed home value. Unspent grant funds will be used for increased patrols during heavy traffic periods, such as the Slush Cup or Memorial Day Weekend.
Source: APD
